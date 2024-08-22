"That limit break is gonna hit" - Xavier Woods sends a message amid tension within The New Day

  • home icon
By Soumik Datta
Modified Aug 22, 2024 07:59 GMT
Xavier Woods (left), The New Day and Odyssey Jones (right) (Image Credits: WWE.com)
New Day member Xavier Woods has sent a message amid tension within the faction. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Odyssey Jones were victorious in a six-man tag team match.

For months, The New Day has been feuding with The Final Testament. Karrion Kross has attempted to create tension between Woods and Kingston by claiming that the former WWE Champion was holding back his tag team partner.

Woods sent a message on social media following The New Day and Jones' victory over Kross and AOP.

"Over the ref and onto the ogre. No matter where you are, that limit break is gonna hit," wrote Woods.
Check out Woods' Instagram post:

Tommy Carlucci predicts Xavier Woods to betray Kofi Kingston

Tommy Carlucci believes Xavier Woods will betray Kofi Kingston. Woods wasn't thrilled despite The New Day's victory on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle, Carlucci predicted that the faction will split at the upcoming Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. He said:

"Oh, it's definitely gonna happen. I thought it was gonna happen tonight but they're gonna string it out a little more. Again, he was upset tonight, you know, not talking to him about stuff before bringing Odyssey on into the New Day type of deal. So, you're feeling it. It's gonna happen. You thought it was gonna happen tonight. They swerved you because they knew that everybody thought it was gonna happen tonight. It may happen if they have a match at Bash in Berlin."

With Big E currently sidelined due to a long-term neck injury, Woods and Kingston have been carrying The New Day's legacy. Woods wasn't happy with his tag team partner after Odyssey Jones helped the duo against The Final Testament. It remains to be seen if Woods decides to betray The New Day.

Edited by Harish Raj S
