"That match isn't going to happen" - Triple H shoots down the idea of a dream WWE NXT clash

Two weeks ago, the WWE Universe was buzzing when Adam Cole and Shawn Michaels went face to face. But Triple H wants you to know that a potential dream match isn't happening.

Triple H recently appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast to talk about all the happenings during WrestleMania week. On the staredown between Shawn Michaels and Adam Cole from NXT a couple of weeks back, The Game was quick to squash the idea of the two men meeting in the squared circle.

"When [Shawn] was leaving, he ran into Adam Cole backstage, and they had a moment, and Shawn walked off. The internet blew up with people saying, 'Oh my God, what if? What a tease. It's the ultimate match.' What they don't know is three minutes prior to that, when Shawn's music hit and he was walking out to the stage, his left knee gave out, and he started dancing because he almost fell off the stage. His left knee is so bad that it buckled on him while he was walking down the ramp. That match isn't going to happen."

While it is certainly disappointing to hear that the dream match between Cole and Michaels will never take place, Triple H also has to look out for his best friend's health.

It's a shame to hear that Michaels' knee is in that bad shape at his age, and it certainly sounds like this closes the door on any potential matches from HBK in the future.

Adam Cole will face Kyle O'Reilly in an unsanctioned match during night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on Peacock and the WWE Network outside of the United States.

