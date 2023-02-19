"That people's elbow attempt was NOT it" - Twitter goes crazy over popular WWE star trying to imitate The Rock

The wrestling world has reacted to Montez Ford attempting to hit The Rock's iconic move, the People's Elbow.

During the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, Ford tried hitting the move but was stopped by Bronson Reed. Regardless, the Street Profits member had an insane outing inside the Chamber and pushed all five fellow competitors to their limits.

Eventually, Ford was eliminated from the bout, courtesy of Austin Theory, who capitalized on Seth Rollins' stomp.

Taking to Twitter, though, the WWE Universe came up with all sorts of reactions after Ford attempted the People's Elbow inside the Chamber.

Check out the fan reactions from fans below:

Santana @FullardSantana Montez Ford was about do The People’s Elbow #WWEChamber Montez Ford was about do The People’s Elbow #WWEChamber

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan #WWEChamber Corey Graves Was DISGUSTED that Montez Ford was going to attempt the people's elbow. Corey Graves Was DISGUSTED that Montez Ford was going to attempt the people's elbow. 😂 #WWEChamber

Hakeem @HakeemAQY



#EliminationChamber DX chops and a potential People's elbow... Montez Ford man lol DX chops and a potential People's elbow... Montez Ford man lol #EliminationChamber

This is a @__Callipygian Stan Account🧡 @TheOTAPShow Montez ford was about to do the people’s elbow? Lol Montez ford was about to do the people’s elbow? Lol

Tommy Oliver @Cizzlak Idk who Montez Ford is but that people's elbow attempt was NOT it Idk who Montez Ford is but that people's elbow attempt was NOT it

Shane Shoemaker @SShoemaker24 I just watched Montez Ford do multiple DX crotch chops and attempt The Rock’s people’s elbow. C’mon, man… do something unique to you, not the past. #WWEChamber I just watched Montez Ford do multiple DX crotch chops and attempt The Rock’s people’s elbow. C’mon, man… do something unique to you, not the past. #WWEChamber

AJ @AJStylesClash83 #WWEChamber What the hell? Montez Ford trying for the people’s elbow?! What the hell? Montez Ford trying for the people’s elbow?! 😂 #WWEChamber

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 39, fans speculated about the possibility of The Rock making a grand appearance at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, it looks quite unlikely for The Great One to have a match at WrestleMania Hollywood. Moreover, it was recently confirmed that Roman Reigns would face Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes at the upcoming show.

The former multi-time world champion seems occupied with his ventures outside of the professional wrestling world, including his highly successful Hollywood career.

Would you like to see The Rock make a brief cameo at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

