"That was real close" - 35-year-old star almost broke his wrist accidentally before a match due to Brock Lesnar's actions

Brock Lesnar recently returned to WWE TV and even competed in this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Another personality who also returned to WWE programming was Pat McAfee, who finally rejoined the commentary team at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

McAfee recently recalled an incident involving him almost breaking his wrist due to Brock Lesnar's actions on an episode of SmackDown before last year's WrestleMania 38. The 35-year-old was scheduled to face Austin Theory on the show.

“That was real close. How about when he was walking back towards us? What was that all about? I almost broke my hand the Friday before WrestleMania. Broke my wrist, almost. That was when Brock was beating the f*ck out of everybody with the chair. He was walking back, I heard the countdown in my ear, we still had another 25 seconds on live air and Brock was nowhere near stopping what he was doing,” said Pat McAfee [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

McAfee continued by discussing the same segment and the incident that almost happened:

“He had already hit 10 people with a chair, just killing people. He was walking back towards the commentary table. I’m like, ‘No, no no.’ We ran through the ring bell area, and a cord being pulled by a camera person, trips me through my shin. I go down, I catch myself on the pavement. I get up, ‘Did I?’ [rolls his wrist]. Could you imagine actually f*cking with that guy? No way. He slammed those f*cking stairs like Bam Bam.”

Brock Lesnar is likely to face Bobby Lashley once again

Brock Lesnar had an underwhelming Royal Rumble by his standards. While he did have a few solid moments in the match, he was eliminated rather quickly by Bobby Lashley.

Lesnar's latest singles match in the company was against Bobby Lashley, whom he faced at the Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia.

The two men are likely to cross paths once again at the upcoming WrestleMania 39 show. A large portion of fans have expressed their interest in a match between Lesnar and Gunther, but it seems unlikely at the moment.

