"That would be really an interesting mix of talent" - Kevin Owens wants NXT to be a part of the WWE Draft

SmackDown star Kevin Owens recently spoke about wanting the NXT roster to be included in the WWE Draft, with Superstars from RAW and SmackDown also moving to the Black and Gold brand. Up until now, we have seen NXT Superstars moving to the main roster during the Draft but not the other way around.

Kevin Owens is a former WWE Universal Champion and a former NXT Champion. Owens held the NXT Championship before being called up to the main roster where he faced John Cena in his first main roster feud. Since making his main roster debut in 2015, Owens has cemented himself as an important member of the roster.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Kevin Owens said that he would like to see a couple more TakeOvers get added to the NXT schedule as well as the Black and Gold brand being included in the WWE Draft. Owens added that he felt that NXT was a true third brand and having RAW and SmackDown Superstars moving to the Black and Gold brand would be a good way to get casual fans more invested:

I think it'd be great to give them a few more TakeOvers, if that's a possibility. I do think they should be included in the Drafts. They should be viewed as a third brand. I feel in a lot of ways they are, and I think they should continue to be portrayed that way, and pushed that way, and put forth, presented that way to everybody that's not necessarily a hardcore fan, more of the casual, the elusive, casual fan that we talk about sometimes. I think they should be made aware of NXT and how it's just as good as Raw and SmackDown. A good way to do that would probably be to add them to the Draft, and see Raw and SmackDown talent ended up in NXT, as well. I think that would be really an interesting mix of talent, and it would be a good way to get more eyes on there.

Kevin Owens recently challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship

Kevin Owens had two recent title match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE TLC and then on SmackDown. Jey Uso ended up playing a part in costing KO both matches.

Owens proved that he's a top guy during his feud with Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see what plans WWE have for him as we head into WrestleMania season.