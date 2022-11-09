Former WWE United States Champion Damian Priest has claimed that The Judgment Day are superheroes in a recent post on social media.

The group, comprising Priest, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio, are a force to be reckoned with on RAW. Founded by Edge, the group took out the Hall of Famer and compelled Rey Mysterio to switch to the SmackDown brand. The faction is currently involved in a feud with The O.C.

Damian Priest recently shared an image on Twitter comparing The Judgment Day to Marvel and DC characters Hawkman, Captain America, Scarlet Scarab, and Angel. He added that the group is comprised of heroes.

"Heroes! That's what we are," Priest wrote.

The Judgment Day defeated The O.C. at WWE Crown Jewel

For several weeks, Finn Balor tried to persuade AJ Styles to join the heelish group. The two stars have a history going back to their time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. They are both former leaders of The Bullet Club, one of the biggest factions in modern wrestling.

At one point, it seemed like The Phenomenal One accepted Balor's offer, only for Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson to make their return to the company. The two parties then began brawling in the ring.

A six-man tag team match was made official for WWE Crown Jewel. The Judgment Day emerged victorious thanks to some timely interference from Rhea Ripley.

On the latest episode of RAW, a solution to the "Rhea problem" was revealed in the form of Mia Yim. AJ Styles revealed Yim to be the newest member of The O.C. as she attacked Ripley from behind.

It remains to be seen how the villainous stable will respond to the return of Mia Yim. Given the circumstances, it is likely that the two factions are heading toward a collision at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series event.

Which current faction in WWE is your favorite? Sound off in the comments below!

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes