"That's Big E's thing" - WWE star who last wrestled 3532 days ago shares update ahead of the Royal Rumble

The 2025 edition of the Royal Rumble is just a day away. The event will feature four matches including the Men's and Women's Rumble matches, a WWE Tag Team Championship match, and a ladder match for the WWE Championship. Former WWE Tag Team Champion Tyson Kidd shared an update regarding his Royal Rumble status on his Instagram.

TJ Wilson aka Tyson Kidd is a former three-time WWE Tag Team Champion. He used to be an active wrestler until 2015 when he got injured in a dark match on RAW. After the injury, Kidd had to retire and started working in a backstage role in WWE. Kidd recently went on his Instagram story to share an update about his Royal Rumble status.

"Look who we're with. Big Jay's got me in this seat getting ready to head to Indianapolis for Royal Rumble. 62000 people, I'll be backstage but I still have a nice, fresh haircut as I always rock, thanks to the one and only Big Jay, the barber. I can't quite do it like Big E and I'm not even gonna attempt it, that's Big E's thing," said Tyson Kidd.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Tyson Kidd is also the husband of multi-time women's champion Natalya and also used to be a part of The Hart Dynasty under the guidance of Bret Hart. Kidd wrestled his last match on June 1, 2015, in a dark match against Samoa Joe on RAW. Despite his early retirement, Kidd seems to enjoy his role as a backstage producer in WWE.

Expand Tweet

Rumoured returns for Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble match has been synonymous with surprise returns. This year's Men's Rumble is already a stacked match with names such as Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, John Cena, Jey Uso, and Roman Reigns already announced. For the women's match, it was announced that Charlotte Flair will be making her in-ring return after spending more than a year on the shelf.

Expand Tweet

Other rumored returns for the show also include The Rock, Alexa Bliss, AJ Lee, Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, AJ Styles, and Bad Bunny. It would be interesting to see who shows up in the Rumble and makes the crowd go wild.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback