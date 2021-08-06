"That's not the case, dummies!" - Cassie Lee clears the air on her creative meeting with Vince McMahon

Following Cassie Lee's (FKA Peyton Royce) WWE release, a lot was made out of a creative meeting she had with Vince McMahon that many speculated led to her release. Now Lee wants to set the record straight.

Lee was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss her WWE career and what's next for her. When the infamous creative meeting was brought up, Lee expressed her frustration for "the freaking dirt sheets."

"The freaking dirt sheets!" Lee exclaimed. "'Peyton lost her job because she didn't know what to say to Vince... blah blah blah.' That's not the case, dummies! I just went in there with what I wanted to present, and we just moved on from it so quickly. In my head I was thinking, how can I steer this conversation back to that? I really thought something was there and I hadn't explained it properly. I sat in that room with him and Bruce [Prichard] for 45 minutes tossing up ideas."

Cassie Lee pitched a motivational speaker gimmick to Vince McMahon

Cassie Lee went on to reveal that they had come up with an idea for her to become a motivational speaker character, an idea that never came to fruition.

"At one point we had come up with the idea that I was going to be a motivational person, a motivational speaker," Cassie Lee revealed. "Vince loved how much I had sacrificed to be there. I didn't want anything else in my life other than to work for him. He loved that and was so thankful for what I had sacrificed, my family, everything in Australia, my whole life. So that's what we had come up with and obviously nothing ever came of it. But that conversation wasn't a complete dud. From my perspective it was this is what I want to present and move forward with."

What are your thoughts on Lee's creative meeting with Vince McMahon? Do you think this meeting had anything to do with her eventual WWE release? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

