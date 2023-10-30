"That’s clearly cap" - Fans question the genuineness of R-Truth's backstage comments about Roman Reigns

WWE has created a handful of megastars across eras, and Roman Reigns is clearly emerging as one in the current generation. R-Truth's comments about Roman Reigns being humble backstage resurfaced recently, and fans seemed divided over the claims.

R-Truth and Roman Reigns have been good friends outside the ring for years, as the former 24/7 Champion has seen the Samoan star's career progress in front of his eyes. In addition to being a pivotal on-screen talent for WWE, Roman Reigns is also carrying himself as a leader behind the scenes.

R-Truth had revealed during an appearance a while back that, unlike his character on TV, the former Shield member was humble and always helped others backstage.

R-Truth's comments about The Tribal Chief's attitude towards his fellow colleagues has undoubtedly triggered a bunch of interesting reactions, with many feeling that R-Truth wasn't being entirely truthful about how Reigns actually was in the WWE locker room.

The WWE Universe doesn't seem to believe R-Truth.

Some fans might take wrestling a little too seriously, and get convinced by Reigns' wrestling gimmick; others acknowledged his efforts in being an ideal co-worker.

Most people probably envy Roman and want his spot, but it looks like the undisputed world champion hasn't let success get to his head, according to some fans.

Reigns also has several fans backing him up!

Roman Reigns is preparing for a tough world title defense

Since beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, The Bloodline storyline has gone through different arcs, as Reigns transitioned to a more relaxed schedule as champion.

The Bloodline leader, though, is back on television, as WWE gets ready for another high-profile show in Saudi Arabia. Reigns will also headline this year's Crown Jewel, and he will take on one of the hottest babyfaces in the company, LA Knight.

Knight vs. Reigns has come a little early for certain viewers, but it's still a massive clash between two superstars at the top of their game. LA Knight has also been booked as a credible challenger in the making, as he laid out Roman on SmackDown, and showcased the capabilities of pulling off a historic upset in the Middle East.

Will Roman's reign end at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below.

