Legendary wrestling personality Dutch Mantell has commented on Braun Strowman's hilarious botch on WWE SmackDown.

On the latest episode of the blue brand, the former Universal Champion teamed up with his partner Ricochet to take on The Viking Raiders in a tag team match, which they won. During the bout, The Monster of All Monsters picked up Ricochet, who was standing on the apron, and tossed him into the ring. It seemed like he was aiming for Ivar, but the latter was too far away, causing his tag partner to fall onto the mat.

Speaking on the latest edition of SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell stated that the botch took him by surprise, and he had to rewind multiple times to see it again. He described it as the damnest spot he's ever seen.

"I literally stopped, hit rewind three times, I said, I didn't see that, I didn't. Oh my God, I did see it! And I went back another two times. That's the damnest move I've ever seen," said Mantell. (45:00-45:30)

Ricochet reacts to Braun Strowman tossing him into the ring on WWE SmackDown

Many fans took to social media to react to the botch, and the clip was shared online numerous times.

Ricochet even reacted to one of the clips a fan shared of the botched spot on Twitter. He stated that they know Braun Strowman likes throwing him around.

Despite the botch, the four superstars still put on a decent match on the blue brand. Braun Strowman and Ricochet have worked well as a tag team, and it'll be interesting to see if they end up going for a title shot.

