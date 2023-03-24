"That's how he debuts" - Wrestling world wants Jay White as former WWE Champion's surprise opponent at WrestleMania 39

Jay White recently departed New Japan Pro Wrestling after competing in his final match for the promotion at Battle in the Valley.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is yet to officially sign a deal with a new promotion. A large portion of fans are hopeful of him ending up in WWE and debuting at WrestleMania 39 against Bobby Lashley.

Lashley was set to face Bray Wyatt at this year's Showcase of Immortals but that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. Instead, the All Mighty is left without an opponent for WrestleMania.

White has previously competed under both AEW and IMPACT Wrestling, courtesy of NJPW's working relationship with both companies.

Meanwhile, in WWE, stars like Finn Balor, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows are no strangers to the 30-year-old star.

The Bullet Club recently underwent a massive change following Jay White's departure

Jay White's recent departure from New Japan Pro Wrestling has also left a huge void within the Bullet Club.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion made big moves while leading the faction. He even booted out faction OG Tama Tonga, alongside his brother Tanga Loa. Following this, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were brought back into the Bullet Club.

During White's tenure as Bullet Club leader, Juice Robinson, Chris Bey, and Ace Austin were also brought into the group. In his final NJPW appearance, the Kiwi star lost a 'Loser Leaves NJPW' match to Eddie Kingston and was attacked by David Finlay on his way out.

Finlay eventually joined the Bullet Club and joined forces with White's now-former manager, Gedo. The son of WWE legend Fit Finlay, David announced himself as the new leader of the Bullet Club.

However, Finlay has had issues with Bullet Club stablemate El Phantasmo. The two men have been going back and forth for weeks.

