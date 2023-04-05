"That's not his fault" - Former WWE Champion wants SmackDown star to get a fair shot after inadvertent incident with Big E

WWE Superstar Sheamus believes Ridge Holland deserves a fair shot at achieving bigger and better things after the latter spent a whole year under his wing.

The duo formed The Brawling Brutes on the Road to WrestleMania last year. Butch (fka Pete Dunne) was later recruited. Ridge Holland failed to get proper rotation on an overhead belly-to-belly suplex outside the ring during a brawl with Big E, resulting in the New Day star landing on his head.

This put a stain on the SmackDown star's reputation, as Big E's wrestling career has been halted ever since the unfortunate incident. Touching on what transpired a year ago in an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Sheamus stated:

"The thing about Ridge is that I don’t think he’s got his fair whack. Obviously, stuff happened just over a year ago but, I don’t think that was anyone’s fault. That’s not his fault, and I think that... I just believe that he needs a fair crack. He comes from a rugby background, he’s strong, he’s powerful, and he just needs a proper opportunity." [25:06-25:24]

Sheamus on the former WWE NXT UK Champion being a member of The Brawling Brutes

The Brawling Brutes have been a significant part of Friday Night SmackDown over the last couple of months, especially with their involvement in a feud-of-the-year battle against Imperium.

The Irishman expressed his love for stablemates Butch and Ridge Holland in the aforementioned interview. As for the former WWE NXT UK Champion, in particular, Sheamus had this to say:

"I think Butch is great, he’s had an amazing career. Obviously, he’s studied this business since he was 12. He’s got great ideas, and I think he’s years beyond where he should be." [24:46-25:00]

Adnan🏅 @AdnanAhmadxD Gunther alongside with Ludwig and Vinci faced Sheamus,Butch and Ridge Holland in a devastating bout at Extreme Rules 2022!

This time The Brawling Brutes got the W giving Gunther his first L after a long time!

This was one of the few highlights of Extreme Rules 2022 Gunther alongside with Ludwig and Vinci faced Sheamus,Butch and Ridge Holland in a devastating bout at Extreme Rules 2022!This time The Brawling Brutes got the W giving Gunther his first L after a long time!This was one of the few highlights of Extreme Rules 2022 https://t.co/bQZwCXAb6i

With factions such as The Bloodline, The Judgment Day and Legado Del Fantasma likely to rule WWE TV in the coming months, The Brawling Brutes will most definitely look to earn their position as always.

Which stable would you like to see feud with The Brawling Brutes in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

