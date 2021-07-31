"That's a flat out lie" - Michael Cole reacts to Bayley's claim that female star doesn't like him

Bayley shared an amusing screengrab of her chat with WWE announcer Michael Cole following Sasha Banks' big return.

Banks made her return on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. She hadn't wrestled in a match since her WWE SmackDown Women's title loss to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37. She came out to a huge pop and saved Belair from a beatdown at the hands of Carmella and Zelina Vega.

Banks teamed up with Belair in a tag team match against Vega and Carmella, later in the night. The duo won the contest, following which Banks turned on Belair and attacked her to a chorus of boos.

Sasha Banks' former best friend Bayley sent a text message to Michael Cole following The Boss' return and the two had a hilarious exchange. She told Cole that Banks doesn't even like him, to which he responded by saying that it's a flat-out lie from a "jealous person."

The WWE Universe is loving every bit of the Bayley-Michael Cole saga

Bayley's comedy bits with Michael Cole on WWE TV have been a big hit with fans for a while now. Her latest tweet was well-received by fans if the replies are any indication:

Hit like if you miss our role model yelling at Michael Cole — Esteban Cardenas (@ECWWE_) July 31, 2021

hahahahahaha



Please, when youre all healed up, we have got to have Cole vs Bayley 1v1



This has been building for years. — TheLegitDeadly (@TheLegitDeadly) July 31, 2021

Bayley vs Michael Cole 😂 — Jeff Ferrara🎥📸 (@JFerraraF18) July 31, 2021

Best feud of all time bayley vs cole — Jason G LegitBoss 😎 (@Jason_Gilliam05) July 31, 2021

Bayley spoke in detail about her 'rivalry' with Michael Cole in an interview with Metro, and added that she would wrestle him somewhere down the line:

“Oh, I will make it happen! Don’t even worry about! It’ll happen…..I am gonna miss that. I don’t know if people realise it or they think I’m doing it just for fun – which it is fun, to give Cole cr*p. But I can literally hear them! They’re 10 feet away from me in an empty arena, so I can hear everything he’s saying, so it just felt fitting to respond to it. Why not?” said Bayley.

Bayley is currently on hiatus due to an injury that she suffered during training. The Role Model will miss about nine months of wrestling action and fans can't wait to see her return and resume her hilarious 'feud' with Cole.

