"That’s my game plan" - Hall of Famer reveals he’s trying to bring in real-life Bloodline member to WWE

The Bloodline is one of the biggest factions in recent WWE history. While they are not as dominant as they were in previous months, the heel group is still very over with fans. Things could get interesting if Booker T's efforts to bring Jacob Fatu to the Stamford-based company were successful.

Jacob Fatu is Roman Reigns' real-life cousin. He is the son of Sam Fatu and is currently signed to Major League Wrestling. Jacob is a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion and holds the record for the longest title reign in the belt's history.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T stated that he intends to bring the 31-year-old to the Stamford-based promotion.

“That’s my game plan, man," Booker T said. "That’s my game plan. I’m working as hard as I possibly can. Let me just say it right now. I’m giving a big shout out to Jacob Fatu. This is a guy who’s been working his a** off out there on the indie scene, grinding. The thing is, sometimes we make mistakes, but when we atone for those mistakes, that’s when somebody just needs to give you a chance, and for me, someone gave me a chance and look what it's done for me." [H/T Wrestling News]

What the future has in store for Jacob Fatu remains to be seen.

Booker T believes WWE should give Jacob Fatu a chance

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T continued to reiterate that he would work in Jacob Fatu's corner as his advisor and help him get to the next level.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion believes that WWE needs to give Fatu a chance.

"Someone needs to give Jacob Fatu a chance and I’m going to be working in his corner as his advisor to get him all the way to that next level and over it if we possibly can. Jacob, if you’re listening to this, just stick with me on this ride," Booker T said.

If Jacob Fatu does sign with the Stamford-based company, it will be interesting to see if he interacts with The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa got through the NXT system and is now a mainstay in The Bloodline. Could Jacob Fatu enjoy the same trajectory? Only time will tell.

Do you want Jacob Fatu to join WWE soon?

