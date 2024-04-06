"That's my goal" - Randy Orton wants to break The Undertaker's WrestleMania record

Ever since his WWE return, Randy Orton has looked better than ever, and he, unsurprisingly, also has some lofty aspirations. During a recent chat with ESPN, The Viper revealed he wanted to compete at more WrestleMania events than The Undertaker.

Randy Orton is one of the most experienced and lovable superstars currently in WWE. The Apex Predator has developed into a fine locker-room leader in recent years. After spending a long time on the sidelines with a back injury, Orton returned at Survivor Series 2023.

It was evident from the get-go that the former WWE Champion is enjoying himself and plans on wrestling for another ten years before possibly retiring. The Viper spoke to ESPN and revealed his goal of surpassing the Undertaker's record.

Orton revealed his intentions to end his career by being the superstar with the most WrestleMania appearances and hopefully wrestle at 28 different editions of The Showcase of the Immortals.

"I have been around for a long time. This would be my 19th WrestleMania, which I've performed at. There are two guys who have performed in more WrestleManias than me: The Undertaker at 27 WrestleManias and Triple H at 23. And then you've got Randy Orton at 19. I'm in a nice little group of people. Those are some cool names, but I want to be around. To me, if I can beat Undertaker's record of 27 WrestleManias and still be healthy and feeling good, to me, that's my goal!" said Orton. [From 8:15 onwards]

Randy Orton breaks character to praise Logan Paul

Pro wrestling is going through a hot phase, and Randy Orton was asked about the potential reasons for an upswing in business.

Orton began by noting that The Rock's return has certainly brought more eyes to the product. Randy also credited United States Champion Logan Paul for seemingly expanding WWE's viewership base.

Randy Orton is scheduled to contest for Logan Paul's US Title at WrestleMania, but he was classy enough to give the champion his due.

"Gosh! There are so many factors; obviously, you have The Rock coming back, and that's putting a microscope on our business; he is bringing in a lot of fans. You've got Logan Paul, who is bringing a whole swat of fans. And Logan, you know, I don't want to get too behind the curtain or whatever, but [he's] a hell of a dude. I would not have known what to have thought when I met the guy. But holy sh**, he is a very mature [guy]!" he added. [9:12 - 9:51]

Randy Orton will walk into WrestleMania 40 with only one intention: to dethrone Logan Paul. With Kevin Owens also involved in a Triple Threat Match, the championship showdown has all the makings of being a show-stealer.

