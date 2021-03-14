"That's the goal" - Top superstar wants to face Roman Reigns for Universal title at WrestleMania 38

SmackDown superstar Big E wants Roman Reigns and the Universal title at next year's WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 38 is more than a year away, but WWE Superstar Big E knows what he wants to do at The Show of Shows next year: face Roman Reigns for the Universal title. While speaking with WhatCulture Wrestling, Big E was asked about the idea of him facing The Tribal Chief at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, and here's what he had to say:

"Yeah, that's the goal. That's the goal, to be in that tier, to be at the very top. I think Roman's done a stellar job. 'Stellar' isn't good enough a superlative to describe how much he's elevated himself, even though he was already at the top. And I think his presentation, the promos, all that's stuff's really cool to see."

"But yeah man, that would be, as far as... if I had to pick any opponent, that would be the one. So hopefully, by next year, he's still got the title. We'll see, there's a lot that can happen from now till then, but yeah, that would be it."

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest heel in all of WWE

Roman Reigns has been ruling the SmackDown brand ever since he turned heel at the WWE SummerSlam 2020 event. He won the Universal title soon after returning to WWE TV, and has held the belt ever since. Roman Reigns will face WWE Hall of Famer Edge at WrestleMania 37, if he manages to topple Daniel Bryan at Fastlane 2021.

.@WhatCultureWWE is chock full of really great humans. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) March 13, 2021

Similar to Roman Reigns, Big E is currently having a great run as the Intercontinental Champion on WWE SmackDown, and will be facing Apollo Crews at Fastlane. Many fans have been clamoring for WWE to give a major push to Big E for a while now. His Intercontinental title win over Sami Zayn was the beginning, and his fans would want nothing but to see him get pushed on the Blue brand over the next year or so, thus finally getting a shot at the top title.

Highlight of Smackdown: Big E promising to go "old testament" on Apollo Crews.



"You step on my lawn, I BULLDOZE YOUR HOUSE." pic.twitter.com/4Kku7re5CD — forever tired (@Maffewgregg) March 13, 2021

What are your thoughts on the idea of Big E facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38, with the Universal title on the line? Will you root for Big E when he goes one on one with Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.