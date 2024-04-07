"That's what greatness is" - Roman Reigns speaks on his mindset ahead of smashing major record at WrestleMania

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on the verge of creating history at WrestleMania XL.

With his main event appearance at WrestleMania on Saturday, Roman Reigns has now headlined The Show of Shows for a record eight times. He is currently tied with the Immortal Hulk Hogan for most main events at WrestleMania. However, The Tribal Chief will soon shatter this record as he gears up to headline the grand event once again on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

Speaking in the post-'Mania press conference, The Tribal Chief claimed he was already planning for next year's WrestleMania main event. He said that he was all about planning for the future, which separated him from the rest of the locker room.

"I'm already thinking about 10. Thinking about the next night. We're gonna smash tomorrow night and we're gonna move on. That's how it is. That's what greatness is. We're worried about the next goal. Write that down. You're gonna put it in the internet and say I said that. But you got it from your Tribal Chief." [From 32:40 - 33:00]

Roman Reigns speared The Rock

During the main event encounter, The Rock made it clear very early on that he was ready to go to any lengths to pick up the win.

As the action spilled to the outside of the ring, The Final Boss threatened to fire the referee if he counted them out. He also whipped Cody with his belt to tilt the odds in his favor.

However, a major mixup happened when Roman Reigns was heading in to spear Cody but caught The Rock instead. Despite this miscalculation, the two heels managed to pick up the win and ensure that the main event is contested under Bloodline rules.

It will be interesting to see if Roman can once again retain the gold against his long-time rival, Cody Rhodes.

