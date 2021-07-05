"That's heat, that's money"- Vince McMahon's reaction to released superstars' ring gear [Exclusive]

The Bollywood Boyz shared their honest thoughts on Vince McMahon in their latest exclusive sit-down with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda.

Gurvinder and Harvindar Sihra were recently released by WWE. The duo were mainstays on the WWE roster for about five years before being let go by Vince McMahon's promotion. When Riju Dasgupta asked them whether they had any interesting stories to share about Vince McMahon, here's what The Bollywood Boyz had to say:

Harvinder: "Nothing funny but he's always been very gracious and kind to us, very approachable to us. We were just guys who were coming up so we were very straightforward with whatever questions we had. I know he was very thankful for all the bumps we took."

Gurvinder: "After we transitioned from Jinder's heaters to going back to 205 Live it was the very first time Vince saw us in the Gorilla Position, with the tassels and our ring gear on. And he looked over, and he popped and he was like, "That's effing heat, that's effing money." You know, he looked at us and he saw something. For us, that was a high confidence booster for sure. To my brother's point, every meeting we had, it was very professional, and very fortunate for the opportunities."

Vince McMahon's praise was certainly a big deal for The Bollywood Boyz

Being released from #WWE will not deter the @BollywoodBoyz, as they explained in this Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive with @rdore2000.https://t.co/dsIlUSnpg4 — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) July 4, 2021

Vince McMahon is possibly the biggest name in pro wrestling and has worked incredibly hard over the past several decades to turn WWE into a global media giant. It must certainly have been an unforgettable moment for Gurv and Harv to be showered with praise by Vince McMahon himself.

Just seen @BollywoodBoyz have been released from @WWE. Think they've dropped the ball here. Great tag team with old school vibes. Was looking forward to a heel turn storyline like @BretHart /Owen Hart. @VinceMcMahon @TripleH @StephMcMahon #wwereleases — Rikpal Panesar (@RikpalP) June 27, 2021

The Bollywood Boyz' ring gear consisted of pink outfits coupled with glasses. The two did fine for themselves on the WWE roster, but one wonders what more WWE could have done with "The Bollywood Boyz" gimmick.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Prem Deshpande