"That's on Hogan" - WWE veteran clarifies his stance on Hulk Hogan controversy after public backlash (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently clarified his stance on the Hulk Hogan controversy. The legendary wrestler was booed heavily during the Netflix premiere of RAW.

Hogan was on RAW's Netflix debut to address the crowd and promote his Real American beer. However, the fans didn't seem to want anything to do with him and booed him out of the building. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long later spoke about the incident and mentioned that he had fond memories of Hogan and didn't understand why fans were so irked to see the legend.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Long clarified that he liked the Hulkster because of his warm behavior towards him. Teddy stated that if Hogan used racial slurs back in the day, he had to live with it and the former manager did not condone any of those acts.

"Well, maybe they don't understand what I meant when I said I support Hulk Hogan. I never said, 'I supported Hulk Hogan.' The only thing I said is 'Hogan and I have always been okay.' I can't help what he said or any of the racial stuff he said. That's on Hogan. Ok? He's always been a gentleman to me, the man called me out of the blue one time and did something with me that I know he didn't have to do. So, I have a lot of respect for people when they do stuff like that, especially for me."

Long added that Hogan was always polite and fair with him, so he respected the man.

"If Hulk Hogan makes any of these racial slurs, Hulk Hogan's gotta live with that, not Teddy Long. All I can say is he's never mistreated me, he's always been straight up and fair with me and that's all I can say about the man." [From 2:16 onwards]

Several reports emerged after Hogan's appearance that WWE might consider turning him heel to give the rub to newer talent.

However, nothing is set in stone and it will be interesting to see when The Immortal shows up again in the WWE.

