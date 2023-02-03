“That’s my hope” - Shawn Michaels believes NXT call-ups will happen around WrestleMania

The NXT brand was designed to help create the next generation of WWE Superstars for RAW and SmackDown. The developmental part of NXT is something Shawn Michaels is very well aware of.

Triple H got dozens of talented performers ready for the WWE main roster during his time running NXT. Now that The Game's focus has shifted to the main roster, that responsibility now falls upon The Heartbreak Kid instead.

Michaels hosted the NXT Vengeance Day Media Call today to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about potential NXT call-ups to the main roster in the near future, Michaels pointed to his hopes of that occurring right around WrestleMania 39 this year.

“I do know that per tradition, as you say, usually around WrestleMania is when people feel that those call-ups and things like that are possible," Shawn Michaels said. "That’s my feeling as well, that’s my hope. But right now there’s been no information given on any of that kind of stuff right now, and I’ll say look, everybody is concentrated on WrestleMania. This is a big year, this is the big year for all of us here in WWE. And so all hands are on deck to make sure things go as well as they possibly can.”

WrestleZone @WRESTLEZONEcom Shawn says he has his fingers crossed that they can have some talks about roster shakeups and moves around WrestleMania, but right now he's just doing the job he's asked to do. Shawn says he has his fingers crossed that they can have some talks about roster shakeups and moves around WrestleMania, but right now he's just doing the job he's asked to do.

Shawn Michaels is doing his best to man the NXT ship right now as Triple H focuses on the WWE main roster

Shawn Michaels' NXT hasn't produced an abundance of talent for the WWE main roster as of yet.

However, The Heartbreak Kid has been improving the NXT brand in recent months and has been doing his best to make sure his roster is ready when Triple H comes calling for the next breakout talent.

“I’m just doing my best to man the ship to the best of my ability, and I don’t wanna be applying any ointments," Michaels said. "So right now whatever it is there ready to talk, we’re obviously here and I’m ready to go.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Shawn Michaels tells @TheLouisDangoor he doesn't talk to Triple H much, but he's expecting call-ups sooner than later despite not being given any info on them. Shawn Michaels tells @TheLouisDangoor he doesn't talk to Triple H much, but he's expecting call-ups sooner than later despite not being given any info on them.

What do you make of Michaels' comments? Which current NXT Superstars are you hoping to see get called up to the WWE main roster after WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : Are you excited about the next round of NXT call-ups? Yes No 0 votes