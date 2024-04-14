"That's where I go with" - WWE legend reveals his aspiration to go head-to-head with AJ Styles at WrestleMania

WWE legend and creative head of the NXT, Shawn Michaels recently opened up about potentially facing AJ Styles if he were to return to the squared circle for one more match at WrestleMania.

The Heartbreak Kid is one of the best wrestlers in the pro wrestling business. Michaels initially started his career as a tag team player in the late 80s before having a successful singles career. The WWE Hall of Famer has earned the nickname Mr. WrestleMania due to his remarkable consistency in delivering top-notch performances at The Show of Shows.

Speaking on Gorilla Position, Shawn Michaels asserted that he would love to face AJ Styles at The Grandest Stage Of Them All and also highlighted how it could turn out to be an exciting match between them due to their similar styles.

"I think the one we really want to see is me and AJ. That's where I go with. It's also as the more talent comes along, you start looking at them. I always, I still do it now. I look at it like, boy, I can do cool stuff with him. I can do cool stuff with him. But I think AJ, I think AJ and I can get similar styles and stuff like that. So I always feel like that would be one people would want to see. So I think that would be my go-to in this particular moment." [H/T- Fightful]

WWE SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles sent out a warning to LA Knight

WWE SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles recently sent out a warning to LA Knight after his latest bout on the blue brand.

In this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, both LA Knight and AJ Styles emerged victorious in their respective Triple-Threat Matches. Following the latest episode of blue brand, Styles sent out a warning to his arch-rival. He asserted that Knight is going to be badly bashed in the next episode:

"You know it's like I said. This isn't personal, it's necessary. I don't want the WWE holding me responsible for what I'm gonna do to LA Knight next week. I said, I was gonna hurt him before and I gurantee you, he had a limp the next day. Next time we go to the hospital," said Styles.

It would be interesting to see whether AJ Styles will ever face Michaels in the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

