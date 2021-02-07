"That's what I want" - Damian Priest on his plans on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former NXT North American Champion Damian Priest has had an interesting last week in WWE. After entering the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match, Damian Priest has now officially joined the roster of Monday Night RAW.

SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino recently caught up with Damian Priest and asked as to what fans can expect from him on Monday nights.

"Now I'm loose" - Damian Priest on moving to RAW

Damian Priest claimed that fans are going to see ten times of him of what they saw on NXT. Damian Priest further stated that he is now confident and is stepping towards his goal of achieving so much that his name lives on forever.

"Just me. Every aspect of everything that anybody has seen that they might have liked, you are gonna see that times ten. Because, now I'm loose. (laughs) I think for a while I was still trying to figure out because I didn't want to step on anybody's toes or do things the wrong way. But now is like, I get it like I'm good. I can do me now, you know and I'm confident enough to do that. So now I get to actually step towards the goal that I keep or that I was bragging about which was I wanted to achieve so much that my name would live forever. I think now I can actually really cement that in my actions. Like now I can just focus on just everytime I'm out there, doing something that people talk about, doing something that people remember. Doing something cool and exciting and awesome, like that's what I want. That's who I am. And I look forward to bring everybody along with that journey and just having a blast doing it."

Damian Priest further claimed that fans can expect to be thrilled and expect for him to have a good time on Monday Night RAW going forward.

