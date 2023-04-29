"That's his job, right?" - Wrestling veteran reacts to Shawn Michaels getting upset during the WWE Draft (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Shawn Michaels seeming genuinely irked after three of NXT's top champions were picked up for the main roster during the Draft.

Michaels and "Road Dogg" Brian James came out to announce the Round Four picks of the WWE Draft. After Damage CTRL and Shinsuke Nakamura moved to SmackDown and RAW, respectively, Shawn announced that the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were moving to SmackDown. The Heartbreak Kid's frustrations became visible when James announced that NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell was also being called up to RAW.

During this week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell detailed that it was Shawn Michaels' job to develop and promote wrestlers to the main roster. The veteran stated that HBK should have been happy rather than upset about talent moving from NXT to the main roster.

"I don't know if he was upset. But that's his job, right? To advance his talent. So, he should've been happy. I don't know what he was upset about. Probably it's gonna make his job a little harder." [From 9:50 - 10:02]

Shawn Michaels congratulated the NXT stars on moving to the main roster

After the first night of the Draft was done and dusted, Shawn Michaels took to Twitter to congratulate the NXT stars.

He dubbed it a fantastic night for the developmental brand, with some of its top stars moving to the main roster.

"What an amazing night for the #WWEDraft and the #WWENXT roster! I’m so excited for our #WWENXT superstars as they move forward and forge their own path on #WWERAW & #SmackDown. Congratulations to our champs Indi Hartwell, Alba Fyre, and Isla Dawn," he wrote.

After Night One on SmackDown, the Draft will shift to the red brand this Monday night as the event continues.

