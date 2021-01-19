"That's just laziness" - Vince Russo on WWE's inability to utilize Tropicana Field (Exclusive)

WWE moved the Thunderdome from the Amway Center in Orlando to the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay last month. However, Vince Russo feels that the company has failed to make use of the stadium's facilities.

WWE was forced to move the Thunderdome to Tampa Bay due to NBA kicking off in December. As such, the Amway Center would have been inaccessible, as it would be needed by the Orlando Magic. Thus, the Thunderdome was moved to the Tropicana Field as the Tampa Bay Rays would not be using the stadium until the next MLB season kicks off.

On SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo discussed the recent backstage segment between Ricochet and AJ Styles on Monday Night RAW. Russo spoke about how the Tropicana Field's numerous facilities have not been fully utilized by WWE.

"One of the favorite parts of my job, and this is a lost art becasue of laziness. I would write the show, we had all our backstage segments. We had the production meeting, we're going over the show. As soon as the meeting is over, I am combing the entire building looking for unique different locations. That was so much fun for me because every building is different. Now they bring them to the same generic vanilla background, that's just laziness. When they rent out the building, they have access to the entire building," said Vince Russo.

Vince Russo gives his suggestions to WWE on how to use the Tropicana Field

Continuing on the topic of utilizing the facilities, Vince Russo gave some suggestions on how WWE can use the Tropicana Field. He provided these pointers after one fan suggested using the dugouts for a gimmick match.

"They've got a batting cage underneath the stadium. You've got batting cages there, you've got lockerooms, you've got huge whirlpools, you've got showers. They have everything at their fingertips. It's just laziness, that's all it is," Vince Russo added.

The facilities at Tropicana Field are clearly not being utilized to the full extent by WWE. Perhaps they can take some of Vince Russo's tips and use them in the upcoming episodes.