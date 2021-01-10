"That’s just me looking at it from my perspective" - WWE legend opens up about Triple H's "best work" and his legacy in wrestling

WWE legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross recently discussed Triple H's career during an episode of his podcast.

Jim Ross is widely regarded as one of the greatest commentators in pro wrestling history. Ross made a name for himself in WCW before going on to cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats while working for WWE. He is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling.

WWE legend Jim Ross recently discussed Triple H's legacy in wrestling, on his podcast Grillin JR. Ross said that, in his opinion, Triple H's "best work" will be building NXT up from scratch and establishing it as the third brand in WWE:

"I think over the long haul – matches come and go, and his entire body of work as a wrestler is very admirable to say the very least. I think his legacy may be a little bit like mine. I'd rather my legacy be for the talent that I signed and the roster that I helped build more than my announcing. But because my announcing is out there and upfront and I have so much exposure as an announcer – Triple H had two or three cameos on the show and maybe one match – and Lawler and I were in every segment. So, the announcing is always probably going to get that nod probably. I think my best work was building my roster. I think Triple H's best work, at the end of the day, will be building NXT as a third brand in a very crowded space within WWE. That's just me looking at it from my perspective as a former administrator there." H/T: 411Mania

Triple H was instrumental in NXT becoming WWE's third brand

NXT started in 2010, following the end of ECW under the WWE umbrella. The initial form of NXT was the game show version where an up and coming Superstar would be mentored by a main roster star.

In 2014, NXT was revamped into its current form and was seen as a developmental brand. Under Triple H, NXT has gone on from strength to strength and currently runs a two-hour live show every week. NXT has truly become the third brand in WWE and a lot of that success will be down to Triple H's vision for the brand and his hard work.