"That's just what sisters do" - Major WWE star breaks character to praise Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is once again the WWE Women's World Champion following RAW's Netflix debut episode. Meanwhile, her rival, Raquel Rodriguez, recently opened up about her relationship with Mami.

During a recent appearance on the Casual Conversations with The Classic podcast, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion broke her heel character to praise Rhea Ripley, comparing their relationship to that of real-life sisters.

Raquel Rodriguez acknowledged her frequent on-screen rivalry with The Nightmare while emphasizing their genuine bond and mutual respect.

"I look at Rhea [Ripley] kind of like I look at my real-life sister, which is also a never-ending rivalry; because that's just what sisters do. We fight, we make up, we fight, we make up, we fight, we make up, but at the end of the day you know they're always there," she said.

Trending

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

The Judgment Day star highlighted Rhea Ripley's significant growth as a superstar and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with such a talented and creative individual. Rodriguez added:

"Rhea has just come such a long way on her own as a superstar, in Judgment Day and as this megastar that she is today, so working with her is always always always always going to be a pleasure of mine. I'm so grateful that I get to have the opportunity to step into the ring with someone so young, but so knowledgeable and so creative and so just in her own. I think that's really cool why Rhea gets to be in this position and represent a different group of women as well." [From 15:55 to 16:38]

Watch the full episode below:

Rhea Ripley recently defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a major WWE match

These two WWE Superstars share a history of intense in-ring confrontations. Rodriguez and Ripley have clashed on numerous occasions, their rivalry spanning from their time on the NXT brand to the main roster.

Their latest rivalry was reignited at Bad Blood 2024 when The Judgment Day star interfered to cost Rhea Ripley the WWE Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan. Subsequently, on December 9, 2024, in an episode of RAW, The Eradicator defeated Raquel Rodriguez in an Anything Goes Match.

Only time will tell if the 34-year-old female star will issue a challenge to Mami for the Women's World Championship on a future episode of the red brand.

If you use quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Casual Conversations with The Classic and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback