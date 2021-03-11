"That's making you wanna puke" - Arn Anderson on controversial Hulk Hogan win in WCW

Wrestling legend Arn Anderson believes the Doomsday Cage match at WCW Uncensored 1996 should never have taken place.

The unique concept saw Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage face eight heel wrestlers inside a structure containing three separate cages. The former WWE Champions started the match in the top cage before working their way down to the ring inside the bottom cage. Savage ultimately won the match for his team by pinning Ric Flair.

Anderson joined forces with Flair, Meng, The Barbarian, Lex Luger, The Taskmaster, Z-Gangsta, and The Ultimate Solution to face Hogan and Savage. He said on this week’s ARN podcast that WCW’s creative team booked the eight-on-two match to help Hogan and Savage as babyfaces. However, in his opinion, the concept was “lousy” and “made no sense.”

“That’s not making babyfaces, that’s making you wanna puke, and that’s what the audience did. They just sat there, rocked back in their chairs, probably puked in their own mouth because it probably wouldn’t have been favorable to puke on the floor, but I bet a lot of people would want to.

“It just was sh***y in its design, lousy in its preparation. The whole concept made no sense. If you think two babyfaces were made at the end of the day, then you’re not a wrestling fan because no way, no how should that have ended that way. No way, no how should that match have ever occurred.”

Although the match contained lots of star names, WCW’s decision-makers chose to revolve it around Hulk Hogan. Anderson’s eight-man group even called themselves “The Alliance to End Hulkamania.”

What happened next to Hulk Hogan in WCW?

Hulk Hogan formed the nWo with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall in WCW

The Doomsday Cage match took place on March 26, 1996. Along with Randy Savage, Hulk Hogan was still among the top good guys on the WCW roster at the time.

Later that summer, Hogan turned heel at WCW Bash at the Beach on July 7, 1996. He joined forces with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall in the main event to create one of the most famous moments in WCW history.

