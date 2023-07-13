"That’s not the match I really wanna see" - WWE Hall Of Famer shuts down the possibility of LA Knight facing 28-year-old Superstar at WWE SummerSlam

LA Knight's popularity has skyrocketed to incredible levels. He has become one of the most popular WWE Superstars on today's roster. Booker T recently shared his thoughts about a possible match involving The Megastar and Logan Paul.

Knight was last seen in action at Money In The Bank along with Logan Paul. At the PLE, both of them came up short as Damian Priest climbed the ladder to retrieve the coveted briefcase. During the match, Paul and Ricochet were involved in a spot that didn't go as planned. A botched Spanish Fly became the base of the two competitor's feud with them possibly clashing at SummerSlam

LA Knight, on the other hand, currently has no opponent lined up for SummerSlam. But given his popularity, WWE should have plans for The Megastar at the PLE in August. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke shared his thoughts about the possibility of a match between LA Knight and Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam.

“It could be, it could be, but it’s not — for me Logan Paul, you know, that’s not the match I really wanna see.” [H/T 411mania.com]

- Triple H on LA KNIGHT

( “Great things come to those who wait”- Triple H on LA KNIGHT #MITB Press Conference) “Great things come to those who wait”- Triple H on LA KNIGHT(#MITB Press Conference) https://t.co/3pM6wWZpvK

Who should LA Knight face at WWE SummerSlam?

The SmackDown Superstar currently isn't involved in a rivalry. However, many WWE fans speculate that he will face and beat Austin Theory for the United States Championship at SummerSlam. Wrestling veteran, Disco Inferno feels no different.

On an episode of Keepin' It 100, he aired his thoughts about what WWE should do with the SmackDown Superstar in August.

"Put freakin' what's his name against him in four weeks' worth of TV. Our boy LA Knight. Build up to a U.S. Title Match. You know, just do TV with this guy. Both of them are good on the mic. One guy is young. One guy is older. They both look like a million bucks. It looks like two grown men fighting each other out there. They got good physiques. They work a good basic style and everything. I would, that's actually not a bad idea. I like Knight to go after Austin Theory for the U.S. Title," he said. [10:30 - 11:02]

❤️‍🩹 @ungodlyrollins la knight should dethrone theory at summerslam 🤧 la knight should dethrone theory at summerslam 🤧 https://t.co/uvO4zhrz4m

Who would you like to see The Megastar face at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments below!

