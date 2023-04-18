"That's one of my top goals" - Current Champion lays down challenge to an absent Charlotte Flair

Since arriving on the main roster, Charlotte Flair has been at the pinnacle of the women's division in WWE. The Queen has accomplished every possible goal in the company in less than a decade. Recently, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair expressed her interest in beating Flair inside the squared circle.

Earlier this year, The Queen and The EST had a short interaction on the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW when both champions came together for the first time in years. The segment was cut short as Bianca Belair then faced Sonya Deville and won.

The EST of WWE is at the top of the women's division on Monday Night RAW and is on the path to becoming the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion. Speaking on Kevin Hart's Cold As Balls, the champion revealed that one of her top goals in the company is to beat Charlotte Flair. Check it out:

"I've now defeated Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch, but I haven't defeated Charlotte Flair. So, that's one of my top goals is to finally like get to the mountain top. You know, I just want to continue to go out there and represent people that look like me and bring that diversity." [10:57 - 11:16]

Fans also want a match between the two, and The Queen's next return to the company could likely set up a feud between the two stars.

Charlotte Flair is on a hiatus after losing to the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39

Last year, Charlotte Flair was in a heated rivalry with Ronda Rousey on the blue brand for the title. She later dropped the title to The Baddest Woman on the Planet and went on a hiatus.

By the end of the year, The Queen returned to SmackDown and beat Ronda Rousey to win back the SmackDown Women's Championship and turned face after a long time.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley set the record at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 39. She later chose to target Charlotte Flair and the SmackDown Women's Championship.

In the end, The Eradicator overcame The Queen and won the title at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Meanwhile, Flair went on another hiatus from the company, and it will be interesting to see when she returns to WWE.

What are your thoughts on Bianca Belair? Sound off in the comment section below.

New episodes of Cold As Balls will air each Tuesday on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel, Cold As Balls Facebook page, and Hart’s Facebook page.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Cold As Balls and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes