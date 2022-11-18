The Miz believes he has discovered the next big WWE Superstar.

At WrestleMania 38, The Miz teamed up with Logan Paul to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio. The team quickly disbanded when The Hollywood A-Lister turned on Paul and hit him with a Skull Crushing Finale after the matchup.

Months later, Logan Paul got his revenge at SummerSlam, defeating The Miz in his first WWE singles match. Earlier this month, Logan stepped into the ring against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel and had his brother Jake Paul watching his back in Saudi Arabia.

The former WWE Champion recently spoke with TMZ Sports to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the Paul brothers doing things together in WWE. Miz praised what Logan Paul has been able to do in such a short period of time and believes that if Jake can do the same, the two of them can make for a pretty good tag team.

"For him to come into WWE in a short amount of time to learn what he's learned is incredible," The Miz said. "If Jake can do the same, that's a pretty good tag team. I think they're used to that kind of entertainment aspect, but it's getting the stuff inside the ring down. If he dedicates himself to WWE and what we do, who knows? I could see it. It would be great."

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports The Miz says Jake Paul could be a WWE star like his brother Logan one day. tmz.com/2022/11/17/the… The Miz says Jake Paul could be a WWE star like his brother Logan one day. tmz.com/2022/11/17/the…

Does The Miz have a point about the Paul Brothers?

The Miz has done a lot of work with the Paul brothers in recent years, so it's no surprise that he thinks so highly of them.

If his appearance at WWE Crown Jewel is any indication, it appears that Jake Paul is eager to follow in his brother's footsteps. Beyond needing to work on his strikes, Jake Paul made quite the impression at Crown Jewel. His presence was felt immediately, and he felt like a major WWE Superstar right out of the gate.

With Logan currently dealing with a torn MCL, this gives his brother time to ponder whether WWE is a career path he wants to dive into. You can bet that Triple H would love to book the Paul brothers in a tag team match at a future WrestleMania.

What do you make of Miz's comments? Do you believe Jake Paul could be as good of a WWE Superstar as his brother? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

