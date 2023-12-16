"That’s probably in my top three moments" - Former champion on WWE return

When WWE Superstars return to the squared circle on television, it usually evokes a reaction like no other. While the fans mean a lot to them, it is instead a very personal and touching reason why The Headbangers have put their 2016 return among their career-best moments.

Charles Warrington and Glenn Ruth, dubbed The Headbangers, were a tag team active between 1996 to 2000. They held the WWE Tag Team Championship once.

Speaking to Steve Fall recently for WrestlingNewsCo, the duo touched on various topics. Most importantly, their WWE return over a decade later was all about doing it for their kids:

“My son is now 19. He’s a sophomore in college and he’s seen us do, I don’t know, hundreds and hundreds of indie shows. I mean, he finds it boring. I mean, at one point we looked over and he was laying on a table sound asleep in the middle of our match, but okay. One of my dreams always was, on my bucket list, was to actually have him see me in a WWE ring," Charles Warrington said. [H/T: PWMania]

He then revealed that he requested to Road Dogg and Triple H to bring him back, even if it wasn't a paid gig; he just wanted to make an appearance. Ultimately, he got the call from WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel:

"‘Chaz Warrington, Howard Finkle here with the WWE. You are needed at SmackDown on Tuesday night.’ Within an hour, we had plane tickets. We had everything we needed. To go back was just, again, that’s probably in my top three moments of being able to go back or in my wrestling career because, you know, my son was able to watch me live on TV. My wife at the time, she actually set up her phone on the floor videoing him watching me on TV, so when I got to come home, I got to watch him watch me and I got to see his reactions.”

They faced Heath Slater and Rhyno first, followed by a match against The Usos a few months later. Both of the contests happened in 2016. The Headbangers were also seen on the 900th episode of SmackDown.

The Headbangers on winning the WWE Tag Team Championship

In 1997, the duo won the WWE Tag Team Championship at Ground Zero: In Your House after winning the No. 1 Contendership at WrestleMania 13. During their title contest, Warrington pinned the late Owen Hart, thanks to a run-in by Stone Cold Steve Austin.

In the abovementioned interview, The Headbangers did not rule out a Hall of Fame induction in the future. Talking about the highlight of their career, Warrington stated:

“What did it mean to us? Everything. People say to me, like, ‘Career wise, like, what’s the greatest?’ That pay-per-view and WrestleMania 13 are two of the greatest when it comes to that. You’re at the top. You’re at the pinnacle. I mean, everyone wants to be in WWF and if you’re a champion in WWF, you know, you’ve made it. You’ve done it.” [H/T: PWMania]

About the Hall of Fame induction, Charles Warrington did express humility as criticism was directed at the tag team over the years. He stated they had not accomplished much in the global juggernaut, but they have been in the business for long.

