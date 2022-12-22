"That's the rumor I heard" - WWE legend speculates why The Undertaker lost to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently speculated on why The Undertaker's streak ended at WrestleMania 30, saying he possibly called an audible during the match.

Until the 2014 edition of WrestleMania, The Deadman had accumulated 21 consecutive wins at the prestigious Premium Live Event. However, as all good things come to an end, The Undertaker's streak shockingly ended at the hand of Brock Lesnar in front of a stunned New Orleans crowd. As the WWE Hall of Famer tried to collect himself after the loss, the fans watched in disbelief.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long speculated that The Phenom lost to Brock Lesnar because he injured himself in the match. The WWE veteran added that he had heard rumors about how The Undertaker had called an audible during the bout for The Beast Incarnate to go over him.

The former SmackDown general manager explained that he wasn't shocked after the loss as winning and losing are part and parcel of the business.

"But I think the only reason that happened, I'm not sure, I think he got hurt, and he got injured during the match, and I think he just said call for Brock to go and pin him, so I don't know, that's the rumor I heard. Like I said, I didn't look at it like that. If somebody loses, that's what it was called to be that night. So I took it as another night at the job," said Teddy Long. (31:16 - 31:39)

Teddy Long on what The Undertaker was like in real life

In the same interview, Teddy Long also opened up about what The Undertaker is like in real life. He stated that The Phenom was one of the nicest people in the business and a great friend.

Furthermore, Long also looked back at watching the former WWE Champion's rise in the industry from close quarters.

"So I'm just glad he was able to go to WWE and get with Vince and show him all and prove them all wrong. He was somebody, and that was just great for me. Like I said, just a super nice guy man. You couldn't have a better friend," said Teddy Long. (29:34 - 30:15)

Pro Wrestling Stories @pws_official Long before Teddy Long forced WWE Superstars to go one-on-one with The Undertaker, he managed him (then known as "Mean" Mark Callous) in "The Skyscrapers" tag team alongside Dan Spivey in '89/90 Long before Teddy Long forced WWE Superstars to go one-on-one with The Undertaker, he managed him (then known as "Mean" Mark Callous) in "The Skyscrapers" tag team alongside Dan Spivey in '89/90 https://t.co/8ZSWeBEq6H

The Undertaker and Teddy Long worked closely on SmackDown in the mid-2000s, where they had countless memorable interactions.

