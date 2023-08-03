"That was s**t" - Sheamus legitimately upset after major WWE match

WWE Superstar Sheamus admitted that he was furious after his Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther at Clash at the Castle.

The Celtic Warrior has been a three-time WWE Champion, one-time World Heavyweight Champion, three-time United States Champion, a four-time RAW Tag Team Champion, and one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

Among the following accolades, the 45-year-old is yet to win the Intercontinental Championship. Due to this, he criticized the Stamford-based promotion's creative for nixing plans when he wished to become the first Irish Grand Slam Champion.

The former World Champion recently spoke with the Daily Star and revealed that he had to opportunity to shine in Cardiff in 2022. The WWE Universe was shattered to see Sheamus' loss to Gunther at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

However, The Celtic Warrior was more upset with the aftermath of the event. He felt that the creative had nothing for him after Clash at the Castle:

"There were no avenues and nowhere to go, and that's frustrating. I did the War Games thing [after Clash at the Castle], but that was s**t - that's how I felt, though others might have felt differently," he said.

Sheamus shared a hilarious reaction to a resurfaced picture with former WWE Superstar Rusev

Recently a fan shared a photo of the Brawling Brutes member with former superstar Rusev (currently Miro). The 45-year-old star had a hilarious four-word reaction to the old picture with Miro.

In the picture, the two men can be seen wearing Celtic Football Club jerseys. The former World Champion mockingly referred to Rusev as a fan while reacting to the photograph.

"Love photos with fans," he tweeted.

Check out Sheamus' tweet below:

Currently, The Celtic Warrior is set to be a part of SlimJim SummerSlam Battle Royal on August 5. Only time will tell if the Bawling Brutes member will capture Intercontinental Championship in the near future.

Do you want to see Sheamus win the IC title in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.