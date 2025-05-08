"That to me is s**tty"; Former star comments on recent WWE releases

WWE released a lot of big names before last week's SmackDown, including stars like Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai. Former WWE star Sonya Deville recently shared her opinion about the latest releases on her Daria & Toni Unwrapped podcast.

The Stamford-based promotion recently released a lot of stars as part of what fans refer to as "Spring Cleaning" in early May 2025. The list included names like Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Cora Jade, Gigi Dolin, and many others.

While speaking on her podcast, Sonya Deville talked about the stars who were released back in 2021 and rehired by WWE but got released again. She criticized this move by the Stamford-based promotion.

"That's like the mind-blowing part to me cause like it's one thing if you get fired from a company, It's almost worse to get rehired and then fired again. It's like we decided we really really don't want you and that to me is s**tty." [From 6:45 - 7:00]

It's always heartbreaking to see a superstar getting released. It'll be interesting to see where these stars go now that they've parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion.

Braun Strowman reacts to his WWE release

Fans around the world were shocked when the Monster of all Monsters was released. The news of Braun Strowman's release along with a lot of other stars broke just a few hours before last week's SmackDown.

While reacting to his release from the Stamford-based promotion, Braun Strowman shared a picture on his X (fka Twitter) account. He posted a picture of a drink in his hand with a horizon in the background, seemingly hinting towards a career break. He did not write anything with the picture while posting it.

Fans are really curious to see where Braun Strowman will wrestle his next match. While some expect him to show up in AEW, it's still uncertain where Strowman will go next.

