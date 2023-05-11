"That sh*t is way too much" - 29-year-old YouTube megastar opens up on possibly joining Logan Paul in WWE

Boxer and YouTuber KSI recently spoke about a possible stint with WWE after his recent WrestleMania appearance.

The 29-year-old star appeared at The Show of Shows earlier this year, dressed as a Prime bottle to cheer on his business partner Logan Paul in his match against Seth Rollins. However, the outing was not a memorable one for KSI as he was caught in the action and ended up being sent through the announcer's table during a Frog Splash by The Maverick.

KSI was answering some fan questions recently on JOE when the topic of joining WWE came up. The social media sensation mentioned that the work rate and schedules were too extreme for him.

He did not rule out future appearances but made it clear that he would not be joining the company in a full-time capacity.

"Probably not. I don't mind appearing here and there but I won't be joining WWE. Big up [to] all the wrestlers [taking bumps] but that sh*t is way too much for me. I can't take that many bumps. I'd much rather just watch it, honestly." [From 0:57 - 1:17]

Logan Paul renewed his WWE contract after WrestleMania 39

The Show of Shows was an uncertain time for Logan Paul. After weeks of back and forth, the Social Media Megastar lost his WrestleMania bout to Seth Rollins.

At the end of the event, he did not have a contract in place. However, a few weeks after Mania, Logan broke the news that he had indeed re-signed with the company for a multi-year deal.

Logan Paul took the wrestling world by storm in his first year and even challenged Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022 for the Undisputed title - the top prize in the company.

It will be interesting to see how the future pans out for the Maverick inside the squared circle.

