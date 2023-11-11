"That son of a gun has got it" - Cedric Alexander gets legendary manager's attention after SmackDown performance (Exclusive)

The latest SmackDown episode featured one of the better televised matches fans have witnessed this year, Cedric Alexander vs. Dragon Lee. The former Hurt Business member lost, but he's earned plaudits from many veterans, including Dutch Mantell, who opened up about the match recently.

While Dragon Lee is a new name on the block, and is unsurprisingly getting a push, Cedric Alexander has, for a long while, been considered an underutilized superstar with immense in-ring talent.

The former RAW tag team champion got to showcase what he's all about this week in a high-octane clash with Dragon Lee. While reviewing the showdown on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, which featured Mac Davis as the guest host, Dutch Mantell said he loved the match, and specifically praised Cedric Alexander.

The wrestling legend also noted how Alexander and Lee achieved something rare for a WWE TV show, as you can view below:

"They kicked a**. Cedric Alexander, that son of a gun's got it! I think they had a match last week, too, but it was very, very good. And even the fans, and they hardly ever do this at a TV taping, or at SmackDown, they were saying, 'This is awesome.' I mean, they didn't say that back in the day when I worked. But they worked their bu**s off." [20:20 – 21:20]

What happened in Cedric Alexander and Dragon Lee's SmackDown match?

As expected, Lee started on the front foot as he landed a dropkick and looked the better prepared competitor during the early stages.

However, it didn't take much time for Alexander to gain some control over the proceedings, as he delivered a tope suicida and a few strikes to wear his opponent down. One of the highlight-reel spots of the match saw Alexander toss Lee into the corner, and the latter's elevation and eventual landing was a treat to watch.

The final sequence of the contest began with Lee going for a German Suplex, followed by a superkick. While Cedric reacted with a Michinoku Driver and a Spanish Fly, Lee hit the finishing blow with the Dragon Driver for the win.

Did you like the SmackDown match? Share your reactions in the comments section below and whether you'd like to see Lee and Alexander have a series.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here