''That spot needs to happen'' - Released superstar gives backstage details about brutal bump that Randy Orton gave him 

Randy Orton has been in multiple brutal matches over the years during his time in WWE. Orton was part of a Punjabi Prison match against Jinder Mahal as well. However, it was Samir Singh who took the spotlight thanks to the brutal bump he took in the match.

Samir Singh and Sunil Singh served as Jinder Mahal's lackeys during his run as the WWE Champion. The two young superstars made a major impact on the main roster and were part of many beatdowns. The two later split from Jinder Mahal but were commended for the work they did while paired with The Maharaja.

The Bollywood Boyz were released by WWE on June 25, 2021. Speaking to Chris Jericho on Talk is Jericho, Samir Singh recounted how he had to convince Randy Orton for the spot to happen during the match. Singh revealed that Randy Orton agreed to do the spot and made sure the spotlight was on them for those ten seconds.

''He didn't want to do it. The story doesn't make sense or whatever. But he wanted to put that spotlight on us in a situation where it didn't need to be about us. He made those 10 seconds about us," said Singh

Singh brothers on the importance of that bump with Randy Orton

Chris Jericho asked them if they played 'rock, paper, scissors' to determine who would take the bump. Samir replied that they discussed the spot among themselves and decided that it needed to happen.

''Obviously, that spot needs to happen,'' said Singh.

Fans can also check out Sportskeeda's interview with the Bollywood Boyz, where they discussed their WWE release, Randy Orton, Shawn Michaels, and more.

The Bollywood Boyz had worked in NXT as well as 205 Live apart from their stint with Jinder Mahal. It will be interesting to see what their next move will be as the two brothers will soon become free agents.

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Anirban Banerjee