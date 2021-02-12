"That sucked a lot" - Kevin Owens on getting burned at the WWE Royal Rumble

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns had an incredible Last Man Standing match at the WWE Royal Rumble. However, a spot near the end of the match might live with the former forever.

Owens spoke to Ryan Satin of WWE on FOX today about the match for the WWE Universal Championship and how he burned himself on the stage lighting near the end of the matchup.

"Yeah, I feel great. I don’t know. This stuff, I feel it for a few days and then guess my body – obviously, my body recovers – but, I think my body’s just so used to that kind of punishment throughout the years that, honestly, the worst thing from all of it was people noticed that I got burned. I’m not trying to show the new tattoo, I’m just trying to show the burn. Trying to get in close. You can see it’s like my arm was on a grill. So, yeah, that sucked. That really sucked a lot. So, that wasn’t great. None of it was great. But, that’s the one thing I’m still feeling."

"Yeah, I feel great. I don’t know. I think my body’s just so used to that kind of punishment throughout the years." - @FightOwensFight to @ryansatin on all the abuse his body has received at the hands of @WWERomanReigns w/ @HeymanHustle the past few months. pic.twitter.com/Q55hsQ9n19 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 12, 2021

Kevin Owens questions if his burn from the WWE Royal Rumble might be permanent

Owens told Satin that the burn is a grill pattern that might stay on his body for the rest of his life. If that's the case, it will be impossible for Owens to ever forget about his match with Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.

"You know, I wonder if it’s just gonna stay there forever, like a slight – cause I got a burn from when I was fourteen and it’s still kind of there on my leg. So, I wonder if this grill pattern is just going to stay there as a reminder of the Royal Rumble match for the rest of my life. But, that’s the problem. It’s just so slight that it’s not really badass. It’s just, you know what I mean? It’s just there. It’s not like, "Oh, man, what happened?" "Dude, I had this match and I got burned." "Whoa!" That’s not enough. They’ll be like, "What’s that?" "I got burnt." "Oh. Alright." You know what I mean? It’s not enough. But, we’ll live with it. What can I do?"

.@FightOwensFight on his recent feud with @WWERomanReigns w/ @HeymanHustle, if he will jump off the pirate ship at @RJStadium PLUS much more with @RyanSatin https://t.co/WrXUaJV6Xo — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 12, 2021

Did you realize how badly Owens got burned at the WWE Royal Rumble? What did you think of his Last Man Standing match with Roman Reigns? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.