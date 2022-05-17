"That wasn’t the role I wanted to play"- Cody Rhodes' conversation with Triple H before he left WWE

Current RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes recently discussed a conversation he had with Triple H before leaving WWE back in 2016.

Following his departure from the company, The American Nightmare had brief stints with Ring of Honor (RoH), IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). In 2018, Rhodes helped create All Elite Wrestling (AEW) alongside Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Tony Khan.

The three-time TNT Champion returned to WWE after nearly six years where he defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. At WrestleMania Backlash, Rhodes emerged victorious yet again against the former member of The Shield.

During a recent interaction with Sports Illustrated, the 36 year-old superstar recalled speaking with the 14-time world champion when he initially left WWE.

“I remember Triple H, who is a big part of my career, telling me, ‘Everybody has a role to play'. I told him, ‘I want to play a better role.’ I understood what he said, but that wasn’t the role I wanted to play. So I went away and showed that it was possible.”

But to get there, he'll have to knock off Roman Reigns... Ever since returning to the company at ‘WrestleMania 38’ last month, Cody Rhodes ( @CodyRhodes ) has made it clear that he is driven solely by the pursuit of the @WWE championship.But to get there, he'll have to knock off Roman Reigns... trib.al/U3vskJB Ever since returning to the company at ‘WrestleMania 38’ last month, Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) has made it clear that he is driven solely by the pursuit of the @WWE championship. But to get there, he'll have to knock off Roman Reigns... trib.al/U3vskJB

Cody Rhodes to compete in Hell in a Cell against Seth Rollins

Last night on RAW, The American Nightmare challenged Seth Rollins to a Hell in a Cell match at the upcoming premium live event.

Last week, Rhodes seemingly thought that the rivalry between the two was coming to an end. During his match against Theory for the United States Title, The Visionary attacked him by putting him through the announcer's table. Thus, citing that the battle between both men is far from over.

Cody Rhodes has been on an impressive run since his emphatic WrestleMania return. June 5th will be his first Hell in a Cell match in WWE in nearly 13 years. Should he emerge victorious against Rollins yet again, it will be interesting to see just where that propels him.

