“That went way too far” - WWE official Adam Pearce reacts to controversial segment from this week’s Smackdown

WWE official Adam Pearce recently shared his thoughts on the opening segment of this week's SmackDown featuring Ronda Rousey.

The former women's champion looked to hijack Friday Night SmackDown until the management revoked her suspension. Last Friday, Rousey paid the fine that she was given for assaulting a match official at SummerSlam and wanted to know why her suspension was yet to be lifted.

Pearce could not lift the suspension and headed out with security to force The Rowdy One to leave the ring. However, things turned physical before Rousey was arrested and led away in a police car. Taking to Twitter, the WWE official reacted to the situation and noted how things had gone too far.

"They went way too far."

Before getting into the police car, Rousey made sure she turned back and commented on Pearce's haircut, even though he was bald.

When Is Ronda Rousey's WWE suspension expected to be lifted?

Rousey was seemingly suspended at SummerSlam for someone else to step into the SmackDown Women's Championship picture alongside Liv Morgan. There are now rumors that the WWE Draft could take place following Clash at the Castle, allowing Rousey to move over to RAW instead.

The Rowdy One's suspension wasn't given a timeline, which means that she could make her return at Clash at the Castle if she wishes and help Shayna Baszler defeat Liv Morgan in their title match.

It's unclear what the plan for Rousey will be following the UK stadium show or if she will face more fines and suspension time for her attack on security during this week's SmackDown.

