"That was the worst thing ever on television" – Wrestling veteran blasts Jim Ross-inspired character

Former WCW booker Kevin Sullivan recently revealed that he strongly disliked the company's attempt to make fun of legendary commentator Jim Ross.

Ed Ferrara and Vince Russo left WWE's writing team in October 1999 to join WCW. While Russo performed as an on-screen authority figure, Ferrara booked himself as a Jim Ross impersonator named Oklahoma.

In a recent WSI interview, Sullivan revealed that he had a good relationship with Ferrara. However, he did not enjoy the former writer's decision to mock Ross' Bell's Palsy, a condition that can cause temporary facial paralysis:

"That was the worst thing ever on television," Sullivan said. "Making fun of a guy's disability? Woah, woah, woah, and a guy that's a Hall of Famer? What were they thinking?" [From 0:33 – 0:50]

The wrestling legend speculated that Ferrara and Russo might have written the segments as part of a sitcom idea:

"I think they were trying to produce a sitcom called Wrestling Between the Ropes or whatever," Sullivan continued. "That period was not a period of wrestling. That was a sitcom. I think they were trying to show that and take clips out of that and bring it to a studio and say, 'Oh, we'd like to do a sitcom about wrestling.' You can't draw money with that." [From 0:56 – 1:22]

Sullivan added that "funny doesn't draw money" in wrestling. That's why he believes WWE relies on "solid" in-ring talents such as Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

The reason why WCW made fun of Jim Ross

Vince Russo spoke about the controversial Oklahoma gimmick on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast in 2022.

The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion recalled how Vince McMahon once impersonated Jim Ross in a production meeting. When he and Ed Ferrara joined WCW, they used the former WWE Chairman's impression as inspiration for the Oklahoma character:

"I've had the conversation with JR [Jim Ross] a million times," Russo said. "JR has forgiven me multiple, multiple times. That was on me. Yes, bro, he did do it in WWE, it did entertain Vince. That was no reason for us to do it. It was insensitive, it was cruel, it was freaking horrible, and without a question my biggest, biggest regret in my profession."

Oklahoma competed in four televised WCW matches. The character even won the Cruiserweight Championship from female star Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze.

