Randy Orton returned to WWE's television programming during this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Following a substantial injury hiatus, The Viper made a much-anticipated comeback last Saturday during the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series. This week, Orton kicked off the RAW in Nashville, Tennessee.

Emotions ran high for Orton on RAW as he basked in a thunderous ovation from the crowd. He left no doubts, noting his unfinished business with the Bloodline, who had sidelined him over 500 days ago.

Rhea Ripley came out to interrupt Orton's address. She asserted that the Viper needed to focus on Judgment Day, not the Bloodline. Orton, however, stood his ground, declaring that nobody dictated his actions.

Regardless of Mami's ongoing endeavors every week, he firmly stated, "Daddy's home," signifying his return and authority.

The highly anticipated interaction between the two garnered a massive reaction from fans. Orton's performance during this exchange left many thoroughly impressed.

Later on, Orton was ambushed by Judgment Day's JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. The Viper retaliated by delivering an RKO to McDonagh while Mysterio quickly escaped. It was announced that Randy Orton would square off against Dirty Dom in the night's main event.

What was your reaction to the Randy Orton-Rhea Ripley segment on Monday Night RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.