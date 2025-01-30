"The air came out of my lungs" - Nia Jax recalls injuring top WWE star during a segment on RAW

Nia Jax has looked back on when she infamously broke Becky Lynch's nose during a brawl on WWE RAW in 2018. The Man was out of action for multiple weeks due to the injury.

Big Time Becks was supposed to face Ronda Rousey at that year's Survivor Series. However, during the November 12, 2018, episode of the red brand, The Irresistible Force punched her in the face, leaving Lynch in a crimson mask. The SmackDown women's division invaded RAW that night, and there was a massive brawl in the ring.

Nia Jax stated on the latest edition of the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast that she didn't punch Becky Lynch with a clenched fist. She added that she was taken aback when she noticed what had happened.

Trending

"So I just turned around and throw my hand; I swear my fist wasn't closed... So I just kind of wanted to push her off of me, whoever it was, I wanted to just get 'em off of me, and it happened to be Becky. My big middle knuckle crossed the bridge of her nose... I remember going to the ground because we all had to get to the ground somehow and just seeing the blood coming out of her face, and I was like, 'I think I did that. I think that was me.' It was like the air came out of my lungs. I was like, 'Oh man,'" said Nia Jax. [20:25-21:39]

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Nia Jax says Becky Lynch getting busted open catapulted her to the next level

Even though Big Time Becks getting busted open was not scripted, it still played a huge role in her rise to the top of WWE, as she came out looking like a big star. She went on to the main event of WrestleMania 35 the following year and walked out a double champion.

Nia Jax agreed that what she did to Becky Lynch catapulted the latter to the next level.

"You don't want to brawl with an angry Samoan, you don't want to keep poking the tiger, and the tiger was poked, and that's what happened in the moment. Now, do I think it catapulted her to a next level? Yes, she looked like a straight bad**s continuing on, getting in that with Ronda, and walking out of that audience with that awesome shot of her bleeding. Hands down to her." [21:46-22:15]

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch has been off WWE TV for several months. It will be interesting to see whether she returns to the Royal Rumble this Saturday.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit No-Contest Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback