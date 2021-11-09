Bobby Lashley wants another shot at gold

Bobby Lashley's incredible journey into becoming the WWE Champion has been nothing short of spectacular. From competing in MMA, to wrestling across different promotions, his rise to the top of the mountain has been astounding.

However, The Almighty fell short against Big E on the September 13 episode of Raw. Lashley had just successfully defended his championship in a grueling match against Randy Orton.

The Dominator emphasized his point on regaining the title during a recent interview with Planeta Wrestling.

"Absolutely. That’s the only thing I’m focused on right now. I don’t even care about anything else. If anybody steps in my way from getting there, then they get smashed. Right now, I’m just on a whole other level of thinking, training’s going good, everything’s going good, so yeah,” Lashley stated.

In a surprising turn of events, Lashley lost the WWE Championship to Big E, who made the best of a golden opportunity. Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase, ending Lashley's reign at 196 days.

Bobby Lashley was bested by Goldberg at Crown Jewel 2021

Goldberg defeated The Dominator and got his revenge at WWE Crown Jewel. The WCW legend had lost their first encounter at SummerSlam by referee stoppage. The two warriors pushed each other to their absolute limits in a No Holds Barred grudge match.

Lashley's game plan folded when met with Goldberg's relentless assault. The Hall of Famer dished out multiple spears and took the fight to Lashley.

The coup de grâce was an earth shattering spear off the ramp, which ensured a well fought victory for the legend.

Goldberg seemed unstoppable against Lashley even though a No Holds Barred match was apparently in favor of The Hurt Business. Regardless, Bobby Lashley could not get the job done in Riyadh against the icon even with his staggering physique and athleticism.

Edited by Genci Papraniku