The Amazing Graysons compare WWE and AEW's backstage atmospheres (Exclusive)

The Amazing Graysons (JP Grayson and Tommy Grayson) have opened up about their contrasting experiences working for WWE and AEW.

JP Grayson lost a tag team match against The Viking Raiders on RAW in 2019 before losing another match against Jack Gallagher on 205 Live. Last month, both JP and Tommy Grayson lost against Chaos Project on AEW Dark.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, JP Grayson discussed the atmosphere during his time backstage in WWE.

“You see a lot of people that you either grew up watching or even just see currently, and it’s just one of those things,” JP said. “You have to act like you belong there. Keep it cool. I had some pretty cool conversations with guys like Zack Ryder. We both like action figures, so when the time and place is appropriate… you know, depending on the time and place, it all depends. But if people are working then you gotta let them do their job.”

Watch the video above to find out more of The Amazing Graysons’ thoughts on their wrestling careers so far. They also explained why JP faced The Viking Raiders with Justin Corino as his tag team partner instead of Tommy.

Tommy Grayson on WWE vs. AEW

Despite a lot of technical difficulties, my chat with the Amazing Graysons- @TommyGrayson94 @JPGrayson1 for @SKWrestling_ was amazing. Special thanks to @lawyeredbymike for everything. pic.twitter.com/1oGheVmm4z — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) July 7, 2021

Although Tommy Grayson is yet to compete in any WWE matches, he has still experienced what the backstage atmosphere is like at Vince McMahon’s company.

He believes WWE and AEW have their similarities and their differences.

“One is like a three-course meal, the other is sort of a buffet,” Tommy said. “And it’s do you like a three-course meal or do you like a buffet? That’s the best way I can describe it without giving away all the ingredients. If you’ve been there, you’ll know what I’m talking about.”

Moving forward, The Amazing Graysons are set to compete in a tag team match against Waves + Curls at Saturday’s Northeast Wrestling event in Waterbury, Connecticut.

