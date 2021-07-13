The Amazing Graysons comment on The Viking Raiders and their WWE experience (Exclusive)

The Amazing Graysons have discussed their 2019 WWE experience, which included a match involving one half of the duo against The Viking Raiders.

On the July 8, 2019 episode of WWE RAW, JP Grayson worked under the name Devin Justin in a tag team match against Erik and Ivar. He joined forces with Colin Justin (a.k.a. Justin Corino) in a losing effort that lasted just 80 seconds. One night later, he also lost against Jack Gallagher on 205 Live.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, JP Grayson said his history with Ivar on the independent scene helped get him a spot on WWE television.

“Working with The Viking Raiders, that was an amazing experience, first off,” JP said. “I actually knew Ivar from doing shows with Northeast Wrestling just on the indies, especially in New England and whatnot. So to see him backstage on RAW was very heartwarming and he just came in and gave me a big old hug, and just said, ‘Hey, I’ll let you know, might have something for you guys.’”

Watch the video above to find out more of The Amazing Graysons’ thoughts on their WWE and AEW experiences. They also compared the atmosphere in the backstage area at both companies.

Reason why Tommy Grayson did not face The Viking Raiders on WWE RAW

The Viking Raiders are former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions

JP Grayson’s brother and tag team partner, Tommy Grayson, was originally supposed to compete in the WWE RAW match instead of Justin Corino.

Tommy explained that he was not cleared to perform on the show because his blood work was not completed in time.

“The long and the short of it, my blood work was not done right,” Tommy said. “And I didn’t have anything wrong but WWE protocol is you have to be tested for everything and I didn’t have a test in time and it didn’t clear in time for me to work. Everything was fine but I couldn’t be in the ring.”

Despite a lot of technical difficulties, my chat with the Amazing Graysons- @TommyGrayson94 @JPGrayson1 for @SKWrestling_ was amazing. Special thanks to @lawyeredbymike for everything. pic.twitter.com/1oGheVmm4z — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) July 7, 2021

Performing as JP Daily and Tommy Daily, The Amazing Graysons lost against Chaos Project on the June 8 episode of AEW Dark. They are scheduled to face Waves + Curls at Saturday’s Northeast Wrestling event.

