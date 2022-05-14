The Apter Files #1: Fun times with Bobby "The Brain" Heenan ...

The Apter Files #1: Bobby "The Brain" Heenan

This particular story ran in late 2017 in the United Kingdom's "Total Wrestling" magazine and concerns the late great Bobby "The Brain" Heenan.

FILE #1: Bobby "The Brain" Heenan

"I am known in my close circle of friends to have a keen sense of humor. They tell me I am very quick-witted. Bobby "The Brain" Heenan's joking style was way over the top. I admit that I couldn't keep up with him! He and I would trade barbs on a regular basis in the dressing room and culled so much enjoyment from those times.

Bobby knew that I loved to do imitations of wrestling voices. Perhaps his favorite one was when I used to emulate Pedro Morales. I would pound on my upper chest proclaiming Pedro's usual line, "I am ready for any kin' o' action bayybeee! (translation: I am ready for any kind of action, baby!)" I would do this around him backstage for years and then eventually he brought it out front.

There I was photographing a match on the ring apron of one of the wrestlers he was managing. He would make sure I could see him on the other side of the ring and would always make sure I could see him through the viewfinder.

Trying to do my job as best I could, it was hard keeping my concentration on track as he was right opposite me pounding on his chest imitating my Pedro imitation! This continued for years on the road, not only when he was a manager but also in his broadcasting days. I really miss that interaction with him.

I was fortunate enough to host several wrestling conventions where Bobby was a guest in several question and answer sessions. We had a great back-and-forth banter relationship. It was so easy to feed him a question unrehearsed and know that I was going to get a totally wise-ass yet very acceptable public reply.

Around 36 years ago, I telephoned Bobby to tell him that I am bringing my bride-to-be to Chicago to meet her cousin and her family, and wondered if Bobby Heenan would be in town for one of the Verne Gagne promoted AWA (American Wrestling Association) shows in that town when we were there. He said he was and would be working in the corner of champion Nick Bockwinkel (one of my favorite wrestlers in history). We agreed to meet for dinner a few hours before the show.

At that time, my fiance was of the opinion that professional wrestlers (she was not a fan and knew nothing about my beloved sport) were not the brightest bulbs in the ceiling. This unfortunate reputation was shared by many. I told her that Bockwinkle was a genius -- and he truly was, as he could talk about any subject and discuss it intelligently. He would dispel her predetermined opinion. I wasn't sure what I would get with Bobby Heenan.

The few hours turned out to be perfect. Nick and my lady discussed books, current events, and more. Bobby sat closest to me and told jokes and every so often chimed in to their discussion like he had been in the intelligent discussion all along. He played his part very well, just as he did throughout his career.

I'm so sorry my friend Bobby Heenan is no longer with us -- but what a helluva time we had whenever we were together! --Bill Apter

