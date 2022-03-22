"Explained that we were sorry" - The Ascension reveal that they once apologized to WWE legends

Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension respect the tag teams that paved the way for them.

The two had a dominant run in NXT between 2014 and 2016, but after moving to the main roster, The Ascension were largely underutilized, disappearing from WWE TV for long stretches of time. The two were released from the company in late 2019 and have since reformed their team on the independent circuit.

Konnor was a recent guest on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked about the comparisons to legendary tag teams, Konnor said he and Viktor apologized to Road Warrior Animal personally, having never wanted to be compared to a team like The Road Warriors:

"The comparison, it was a tough pill to swallow because we specifically never wanted to be compared to anybody, you know? I — and Vik, I don’t know if he talked to you about this or not but we had the opportunity to speak with [Road Warrior] Animal, in person together and we talked to him and kind of explained that we were sorry, that we hoped that there was no ill will towards us because of that and he understood," Konnor said.

The two also had the chance to speak with other teams and let them know that the legendary squads of the past had paved the way for them:

"Then, of course, we talked to Demolition and I talked to Powers of Pain because I know The Warlord pretty well, so we felt like we had to do that out of the respect to those men because those are men that paved the way, that allowed us to feed our families and that was very important to us." (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Konnor of The Ascension revealed when the comparisons to Demolition and The Road Warriors started

Konnor said the comparisons for The Ascension started to take place right at the end of their NXT run when the team was being groomed to make the move to the WWE main roster.

At the time, The Ascension was coming off one of the most dominant runs in NXT history, where they'd held the NXT Tag Team Championships for 364 days. On preparing them for the next step, Konnor recalled Dusty Rhodes pulling them aside:

"I remember Dream telling us, 'It’s very important that you guys explain to yourselves that there can only be one L.O.D., there can only be one Demolition, there can only be one Powers of Pain and there can only be one Ascension. It’s very important that you guys talk about that because you don’t ever want to emulate another team.’" (H/T: Post Wrestling)

What do you make of Konnor's comments? Do you think he was right to apologize to some of the previous face-painted tag teams that came before The Ascension? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

