"No, never!" - Former WWE star Viktor on possible return to the company

Former WWE Superstar and member of The Ascension, Viktor, has revealed that he has no desire to work for Vince McMahon's company again.

Viktor and his tag team partner Konnor were released by WWE in December 2019 along with Sin Cara and the late Luke Harper.

As The Ascension, they held the NXT Tag Team Championship for a record 364 days during their run in the black and gold brand. They currently compete on the independent circuit under the name The Awakening.

Viktor's wrestling career was profiled by SLAM! Wrestling, which includes an excerpt of the wrestler giving his take on the possibility of returning to WWE.

"No, never," said Viktor. "It’s hard to say never, and I won’t go into why because it only partially has to do with us and our past experience, but my definitive no is a more personal reason. It’s not that I wouldn’t be happy to ever get to call and say, ‘Hey, guys, want to come back?’ But I’m pretty sure that answer will always be no. A line was crossed and it wasn’t crossed to either of us, it was due to a different situation and it caused me to lose complete and utter respect or to ever have any desire to work there again."

Viktor reveals he didn't want to wrestle anymore following his WWE release

The Ascension is the longest-reigning NXT Tag Team Champions

Although The Ascension enjoyed a fruitful time with the tag team titles in NXT, their run on the WWE main roster, however, was very disappointing.

Viktor added that he and his teammate Konnor were so miserable towards the end of their tenure with WWE that they didn’t want to wrestle anymore.

"I didn’t want to wrestle anymore, honestly," added Viktor. "I was very jaded and so clouded, there was nothing but negative that came out of me when I thought about wrestling and I needed to get rid of that before I could even start to do anything again. We were both so miserable at the end of our contracts. We were not in a rush to go call up our friends and be like, ‘Hey, can we have some jobs?’"

As The Awakening, Viktor and Konnor won the Atomic Wrestling Tag Team Championship in March last month.