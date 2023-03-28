"THE ASUKA KNOW I AM THE LEGEND" - Legendary WWE Superstar shares picture with WrestleMania 39 challenger

The Iron Sheik recently shared a picture with Asuka before her WrestleMania 39 match.

The Iron Sheik is a legendary professional wrestler who made history by becoming the only Iranian champion in WWE history. He won the WWF World Heavyweight Championship in 1983 by defeating Bob Backlund but lost it a month later to Hulk Hogan in a match that catapulted the latter to stardom.

Asuka, on the other hand, had a legendary start to her WWE career by going undefeated for more than 900 days. While the Iron Sheik created an unmatched legacy. The Empress of Tomorrow is still forging her legacy. She will challenge Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 for the RAW Women's Title.

With her big WrestleMania match right around the corner, the Iron Sheik posted a picture of them together on social media. In the photo, The Empress can be seen holding the NXT Women's Title.

"THE ASUKA KNOW I AM THE LEGEND," wrote the Iron Sheik.

Bianca Belair called Asuka disrespectful

The build-up to the RAW Women's Championship match has been strange. Initially, the former champion would come out and help Bianca Belair when she was being attacked.

During one such encounter, The Empress of Tomorrow saved Belair from Chelsea Green and Carmella. After saving Belair, the former RAW Women's Champion started acting weirder than normal and pranced around the ring until blue mist poured out of her mouth.

Following the segment, Belair appeared on RAW Talk and called the Empress of Tomorrow "disrespectful" for staining her title belt.

"I mean as much I appreciate her support, I would rather have her competition. We do have WrestleMania coming up, but I mean, she gave me a surprise, got green mist on my title, stained it, it’s all on me. She’s disrespectful, that’s what I think about it.” (From 0:26 to 0:38)

With the build-up to the WrestleMania match being so weak, it will be interesting to see how both women fare against each other.

